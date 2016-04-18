BRIEF-Cvent to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $1.65 bln

April 18 Cvent Inc

* Cvent enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by vista equity partners for $1.65 billion

* Vista will acquire 100 percent of outstanding shares of cvent common stock for a total value of approximately $1.65 billion

* Cvent stockholders will receive $36.00 in cash per share

* Cvent will become a privately held company

* Says cvent's headquarters will remain in tysons corner, va

* Cvent's board of directors unanimously approved deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)