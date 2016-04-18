BRIEF-Mettrum announces $5,001,000 bought deal financing

April 18 Mettrum Health Corp

* Mettrum announces $5,001,000 bought deal financing

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 3.3 million common shares from treasury of company, at a price of $1.50 per share

* Net proceeds of offering to be used for plant upgrades, including additional growing and oil extraction capacity at existing facilities