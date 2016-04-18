BRIEF-Mettrum announces $5,001,000 bought deal financing

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Mettrum Health Corp
* Mettrum announces $5,001,000 bought deal financing
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 3.3 million common shares from treasury of company, at a price of $1.50 per share
* Net proceeds of offering to be used for plant upgrades, including additional growing and oil extraction capacity at existing facilities
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP