2016年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings unit acquires Phoenix Soil LLC

April 18 Compass Diversified Holdings

* Compass diversified holdings subsidiary, clean earth, acquires phoenix soil

* Codi funded purchase price through available cash on its balance sheet

* Compass diversified holdings says deal is accretive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

