BRIEF-Transgaming plans to reduce headcount by more than 50 pct

April 18 Transgaming Inc :
* Transgaming announces cost reduction measures
* Undertaking significant cost reduction measures in order
to preserve its cash resources as revenue growth has slowed in
recent months
* Beginning in may 2016, co plans to reduce operational and
administrative headcount by more than 50 pct and restructure its
overseas offices
* Evaluating opportunities to enhance shareholder value,
including sale of Gametree TV business to a third party
* Total annualized operating expense savings from cost
reduction measures of approximately $1.3 million
* Will not invest in deployment of new services in Connected
TV Space going forward
* Also considering strategic business transactions for
company
