BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living purchases assets for about $255 mln in British Columbia

April 18 Sienna Senior Living Inc
* Sienna Senior Living announces significant expansion in
British Columbia and $120 million bought deal public offering of
subscription receipts
* Says strategic acquisition of a 50% ownership interest in
a BC management company
* Aggregate purchase price for purchased assets is
approximately $255 million
* Sienna Senior Living Inc says deal to be immediately
accretive to adjusted funds from operations per common share
* Says deal financed through $137 million in existing
mortgages and net proceeds of $120 million bought deal public
offering
* To sell, on a bought deal basis, 7.6 million subscription
receipts at a price of $15.85 per receipt for proceeds of about
$120 million
