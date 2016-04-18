BRIEF-IBM Q1 earnings per share $2.09

April 18 International Business Machines Corp

* Q1 revenue $18.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $18.29 billion

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share at least $12.35

* Quarter earnings

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share at least $13.50

* Ibm reports 2016 first-quarter earnings

* Continues to expect full-year 2016 operating (non-gaap) diluted earnings per share of at least $13.50

* Expects 2016 gaap diluted earnings per share of at least $12.35

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations $2.35

* 2016 operating earnings expectation excludes $1.15/share of charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets

* Says q1 revenues from co's strategic imperatives (cloud, analytics and engagement) increased 14 percent y-o-y

* Q1 earnings per share $2.09

* Expects 2016 free cash flow to be at high end of $11 billion to $12 billion range at same base level of operating eps

* Q1 operating non-gaap gross profit margin from continuing operations 47.5 percent

* Q1 gaap gross profit margin from continuing operations 46.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says total cloud revenues (public, private and hybrid) for quarter increased 34 percent

* Says total cloud revenues (public, private and hybrid) for quarter increased 34 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $13.55, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S