BRIEF-IBM Q1 earnings per share $2.09

April 18 International Business Machines Corp
* Q1 revenue $18.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $18.29
billion
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share at least $12.35
* Quarter earnings
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap operating earnings per share at
least $13.50
* Ibm reports 2016 first-quarter earnings
* Continues to expect full-year 2016 operating (non-gaap)
diluted earnings per share of at least $13.50
* Expects 2016 gaap diluted earnings per share of at least
$12.35
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations
$2.35
* 2016 operating earnings expectation excludes $1.15/share
of charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets
* Says q1 revenues from co's strategic imperatives (cloud,
analytics and engagement) increased 14 percent y-o-y
* Q1 earnings per share $2.09
* Expects 2016 free cash flow to be at high end of $11
billion to $12 billion range at same base level of operating eps
* Q1 operating non-gaap gross profit margin from continuing
operations 47.5 percent
* Q1 gaap gross profit margin from continuing operations
46.5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says total cloud revenues (public, private and hybrid) for
quarter increased 34 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $13.55, revenue view --
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)