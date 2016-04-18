BRIEF-CNO Financial Group announces strategic investment in Tennenbaum Capital Partners

April 18 Cno Financial Group Inc :
* CNO Financial Group announces strategic investment in
Tennenbaum Capital Partners
* Financial terms of this transaction were not disclosed
* Tcp will continue to operate on a stand-alone basis under
its present executive leadership
* Agreed to make general account investments over a period
of time of about $250 million across tcp's managed funds and
strategies
* Commitments include investments in tcp's direct lending,
special situation strategies, $30 million commitment to tcp
capital corp
* To make general account investments to assist in tcp's
investment management and overall platform's continued growth in
aum
