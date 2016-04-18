BRIEF-Idex sees FY earnings per share $3.70-$3.75

April 18 Idex Corp :
* Idex Reports First Quarter Eps Of 89 Cents; Raises Full
Year Eps Guidance To $3.70 - $3.75
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.89
* Sees fy earnings per share $3.70 to $3.75
* Announced a 6 percent increase in quarterly dividend on
april 6, 2016
* Flat organic growth is anticipated in q2 of 2016, with eps
of 91 to 93 cents
* Idex corp qtrly orders of $526 million were flat compared
with prior year period
* Increasing fy eps guidance driven primarily by permanent
tax benefit associated with new accounting guidance for
share-based compensation
* Reaffirm our revenue guidance for year of flat organic
growth with operating margins between 20.5 percent and 21
percent
* 2016 operating contribution from akron brass deal to be
offset by acquisition fair value charges, purchase accounting
amortization
* Qtrly net sales $502.6 million versus $502.2 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
