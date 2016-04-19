BRIEF-McDermott announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Mcdermott International Inc
* McDermott announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement and addition of a bilateral letter of credit line
* Amendment includes replacement of existing minimum ebitda requirement with package comprised of two leverage ratios and a fixed charge ratio
* Says amendment is also expected to provide $450 million of letter of credit capacity
* Mcdermott says amendment is expected to extend maturity date of letter of credit facility under senior secured credit agreement to april 22, 2019
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.