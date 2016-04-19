BRIEF-Pacific announces comprehensive restructuring agreement with Catalyst Capital

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation
* Pacific announces comprehensive restructuring agreement with Catalyst Capital with support of certain of its noteholders and lenders to strengthen its financial position
* Says operations of company's subsidiaries will continue as normal and without disruption
* Restructuring transaction will result in a net reduction of indebtedness by about $5 billion
* Debtor-In-Possession financing of $500 million less original issue discount of 4% to be provided jointly by certain co's noteholders
* Break fee equal to 5% of principal amount of dip financing shall be payable by co to Catalyst,funding creditors
* Has agreed to a "no shop" provision with catalyst for a period of up to twelve weeks
* Providers of DIP financing to receive warrants to buy their pro rata share of 25% of fully diluted common shares of reorganized co
* Catalyst has agreed to backstop creditor dip financing
* Says funding creditors to provide U.S. $250 million of DIP financing
* Creditor DIP financing to not be repaid at exit of restructuring deal and to convert into 5-year secured notes on customary terms
* Says catalyst has committed to providing u.s. $250 million of dip financing
* Claims by co's creditors,other unsecured creditors(not of co's units), to be fully extinguished,exchanged for 58.2% of shares of reorganized co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.