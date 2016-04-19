版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 14:47 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit Systems of Australia gets $30 mln contract for supply of thermal weapon sights

April 19 Elbit Systems Ltd :

* Elbit Systems of Australia awarded approximately $30 million contract for the supply of thermal weapon sights

* Contract, which is a part of project Land 125 phase 3c, will be performed over a two-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐