BRIEF-New Oriental Q3 net income per ads $0.31

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc
* Q3 revenue $346.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $336 million
* New Oriental announces results for the third fiscal quarter ended february 29, 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $378.1 million to $391.3 million
* Quarterly enrollments increased by 25.2% year-over-year
* Qtrly net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental $0.31
* Qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental $0.34
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.