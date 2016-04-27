BRIEF-Carlyle Group Q1 earnings per share $0.01

April 27 Carlyle Group Lp
* The Carlyle Group announces first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* $2.2 billion in gross new capital raised in q1 2016
* Total assets under management $178.1 billion as of q1 2016
* Gaap net income attributable to carlyle group l.p. Of $8
million, or $0.01 per common unit on a diluted basis, for Q1
2016
* $129 million of distributable earnings on a pre-tax basis
for q1 2016
* Economic net income of $89 million on a pre-tax basis and
$0.18 per adjusted unit on a post-tax basis for q1 2016
* Distributable earnings of $0.35 per common unit on a
post-tax basis in q1 2016
