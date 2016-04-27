BRIEF-Radian announces first quarter 2016 financial results

April 27 Radian Group Inc
* Radian announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $32.2 million versus $31.5 million
* Says continues to expect claims paid for full-year 2016 of
approximately $400-450 million
* New mortgage insurance written (NIW) was $8.1 billion for
quarter, compared to $9.1 billion in q4 of 2015
* Book value per share at march 31, 2016 grew to $12.42,
compared to $12.07 at December 31, 2015
* Says total net premiums earned were $221.0 million for
quarter ended March 31 2016 versus $224.6 million for quarter
ended March 31, 2015
