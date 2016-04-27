BRIEF-Avery Dennison Q1 earnings per share $0.98

April 27 Avery Dennison Corp
* Avery Dennison announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.98
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $3.75 to
$3.90 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 sales $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.40
* Increased midpoint of guidance range for FY16 reported and
adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS by $0.08
* Avery Dennison Corp qtrly sales increased about 4 percent
on organic basis
* In Q1, company realized approximately $27 million in
pre-tax savings from restructuring
* Says raised outlook for full-year adjusted earnings
reflecting some relief from currency translation headwinds
* Avery Dennison Corp says now expects 2016 earnings per
share of $3.25 to $3.40
* Incurred pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $6
million in quarter
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says estimates charge of about $40 million in Q2 estimates
regarding pension liability settlement charges
