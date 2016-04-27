BRIEF-Clubcorp posts Q1 same store clubs revenue $206.4 million

April 27 Clubcorp Holdings Inc

* Clubcorp announces its eighth straight quarter of record results

* Qtrly same store clubs revenue was up $7.9 million, up 4.0 pct to $206.4 million

* Q1 revenue $214.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $208 million

* Says for fiscal year 2016, company anticipates revenue in range of $1,085 to $1,105 million

* Says for fiscal year 2016, company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in range of $242 million to $252 million

* Says current outlook implies year-over-year revenue growth of 3-5 pct and year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 4-8 pct

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $208.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)