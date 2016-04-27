BRIEF-Universal stainless reports Q1 loss $0.34/shr

April 27 Universal Stainless

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Quarter-End backlog increases 4 pct to $39.8 million

* Universal stainless reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $39.6 million

* Universal stainless & alloy products inc says 25 pct sequential increase in Q1 sales mainly driven by a 53 pct improvement in our sales to aerospace market

* "demand is currently tempered by lingering economic and market uncertainty"

* Says demand currently tempered by lingering economic and market uncertainty, sharp competition and very short industry lead times

* "2016 is evolving as transition year with moderate improvement in market demand and stabilizing commodity prices"

* "longer-term, customers continue to say that they expect second half of 2016 to be stronger half this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)