BRIEF-Saia reports first quarter earnings per share of $0.42

April 27 Saia Inc

* Saia reports first quarter earnings per share of $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $290 million versus i/b/e/s view $286 million

* Ltl shipments per workday fell by 0.8% and ltl tonnage per workday declined 3.4% in the quarter

* Currently plans net capital expenditures in 2016 of approximately $140 million