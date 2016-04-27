BRIEF-Saia reports first quarter earnings per share of $0.42

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
April 27 Saia Inc
* Saia reports first quarter earnings per share of $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $290 million versus i/b/e/s view $286 million
* Ltl shipments per workday fell by 0.8% and ltl tonnage per workday declined 3.4% in the quarter
* Currently plans net capital expenditures in 2016 of approximately $140 million
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation