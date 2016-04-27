BRIEF-JLL reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

April 27 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.21 billion

* Jones Lang Lasalle inc says dividend increases by 7 percent to $0.31 per share

* Consolidated fee revenue for q1 was $1.1 billion, up 11 percent from 2015.

* Assets under management were $58.3 billion as of march 31, 2016, up from $56.4 billion as of december 31, 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.56