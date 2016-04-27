BRIEF-Federal-Mogul reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Federal-mogul Holdings Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 sales $1.9 billion
* Mogul reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* Mogul holdings - q1 results were impacted by currency movements and lower engine production in heavy-duty and industrial vehicle segments
* Mogul holdings - special committee has commenced review and evaluation of icahn enterprises l.p. Proposal and alternatives thereto
* Mogul holdings - subsequent to submitting proposal, iep advised co that it was not considering selling stake in federal-mogul at current time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation