BRIEF-Canadian Utilities posts Q1 adjusted earnings $197 million

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Canadian Utilities Ltd
* Canadian Utilities reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $197 million compared to $130 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation