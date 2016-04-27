版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Utilities posts Q1 adjusted earnings $197 million

April 27 Canadian Utilities Ltd

* Canadian Utilities reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $197 million compared to $130 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

