BRIEF-AGCO reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

April 27 AGCO Corp
* Q1 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* AGCO reports first quarter results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share about $2.30 excluding
items
* Sees FY 2016 sales $7.0 billion
* Quarterly dividend increased 8 pct to $0.13, effective Q1
of 2016
* "Q1 results reflect impact of lower production to manage
dealer and company inventory levels in advance of spring selling
season"
* Lower industry demand for farm equipment across all
regions is expected to continue to negatively impact
sales,earnings for remainder of 2016
* "growing global grain stocks are pressuring commodity
prices, and estimates call for 2016 farm income to remain below
2015 levels"
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $6.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* AGCO Corp says 2016 gross and operating margins are
expected to be below 2015 levels
* Company entered into two term loan agreements with
Rabobank, in amount of EUR100.0 million and EUR200.0 million,
respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)