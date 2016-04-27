版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Goodyear reports Q1 earnings $0.68/shr

April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Q1 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.92 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Goodyear reports record first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms 2016 financial targets

* Q1 tire unit volumes totaled 41.5 million, up 2 percent from 2015

* Q1 revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.94, revenue view $16.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

