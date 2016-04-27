BRIEF-Goodyear reports Q1 earnings $0.68/shr

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
* Q1 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.92 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* Goodyear reports record first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms 2016 financial targets
* Q1 tire unit volumes totaled 41.5 million, up 2 percent from 2015
* Q1 revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.94, revenue view $16.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation