BRIEF-VCA Inc Q1 EPS $0.57

April 27 Vca Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue $563.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.9
million
* Vca inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and increases
financial guidance for 2016
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increases financial guidance for 2016
* Sees fy 2016 net income from $210 million to $218 million
* Sees fy 2016 diluted earnings per common share from $2.57
to $2.67
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per common share
from $2.82 to $2.92
* Sees fy 2016 revenue from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion
* Assuming a closing date during q2 of 2016 for capna
deal,estimate additional $0.03 to $0.04 in 2016 non-gaap
adjusted diluted earnings
