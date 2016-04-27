版本:
BRIEF-Umpqua Holdings Corp names Cort O'Haver as president of Umpqua Bank

April 27 Umpqua Holdings Corp

* Umpqua holdings corporation promotes cort o'haver to president of umpqua bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

