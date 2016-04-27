BRIEF-Gannett reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26

April 27 Gannett Co Inc

* Gannett reports first quarter 2016 results of operations

* Q1 revenue $659.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $672.1 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect advertising revenues to decline in 5%-7% range and circulation revenues to decline in 2%-4% range in 2016

* Gannett co inc says without taking into consideration impact of JMG acquisition, company reiterates its expectations for 2016

* Expect full year revenue trends to improve over 2015 driven largely by growth in digital

* Gannett co inc says with recent completion of acquisition of jmg, company expects to update its 2016 guidance

