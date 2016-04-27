版本:
BRIEF-Neogen acquires brazilian animal genomics company

April 27 Neogen Corp

* Neogen acquires brazilian animal genomics company

* Terms of agreement were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

