BRIEF-Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
April 27 Integrated Electrical Services Inc Says Wholly
* Integrated electrical services acquires STR Mechanical
* Owned subsidiary of ies has acquired 80% of membership interests in STR Mechanical, llc
* Keith moore will remain in his role as ceo of STR and Chris Landreth will remain in his role as president of str
* Str will operate within IES's commercial & industrial segment and will continue to operate under str mechanical name
* Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str
Moore and Landreth also will retain total remaining interest in str
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation