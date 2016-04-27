版本:
BRIEF-Agenus commences phase 1 clinical trial of antibody to treat solid tumors

April 27 Agenus Inc :

* Agenus Commences Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Its CTLA 4 checkpoint antibody to treat solid tumors

* Expect additional checkpoint antibodies from portfolio to commence clinical trials during course of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

