版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Questar CEO to retire upon close of Dominion Resources merger

April 27 Questar Corp

* Questar chairman, president and CEO Ron Jibson to retire upon close of dominion resources merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐