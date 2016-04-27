版本:
BRIEF-Guidance Software and Arrow Electronics announce distribution agreement

April 27 Guidance Software Inc

* Guidance Software and Arrow Electronics announce distribution agreement

* Under agreement, Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business will distribute Guidance Software's security products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

