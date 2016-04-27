版本:
BRIEF-Cullen/Frost reports Q1 earnings per share $1.07

April 27 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

* cullen/frost reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.07

* For q1 of 2016, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased 5.8 percent to $229.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

