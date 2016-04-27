BRIEF-Cullen/Frost reports Q1 earnings per share $1.07

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc
* cullen/frost reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.07
* For q1 of 2016, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis increased 5.8 percent to $229.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation