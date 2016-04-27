BRIEF-Natural Health reports Q1 earnings per share $0.95

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Natural Health Trends Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 earnings per share $1.15 excluding items
* Natural health trends reports strong first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 83 percent to $74.3 million
* Increased quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation