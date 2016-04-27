版本:
BRIEF-Firsthand technology value fund adopts share repurchase plan

April 27 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc

* Firsthand technology value fund adopts share repurchase plan

* Pursuant to plan, fund may purchase in open market up to $2 million worth of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

