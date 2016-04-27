版本:
BRIEF-Biogen appoints Michael Ehlers, executive VP of R&D

April 27 Biogen Inc :

* Biogen appoints Michael Ehlers executive vice president, research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

