BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces short term extension of credit line

April 27 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc:

* Announces closing on mortgage loan and short term extension of credit line

* Griffin and Webster Bank have entered into an amendment of Griffin's $12.5 million revolving line of credit

* Amendment extends maturity of Webster credit line from may 1, 2016 to august 1, 2016

* Expects to enter into a long-term extension of Webster credit line prior to august 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: