BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces short term extension of credit line

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc:
* Announces closing on mortgage loan and short term extension of credit line
* Griffin and Webster Bank have entered into an amendment of Griffin's $12.5 million revolving line of credit
* Amendment extends maturity of Webster credit line from may 1, 2016 to august 1, 2016
* Expects to enter into a long-term extension of Webster credit line prior to august 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation