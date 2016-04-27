版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group acquires interest in Silicon Ranch Corp

April 27 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Partners Group acquires interest in Silicon Ranch Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

