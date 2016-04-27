BRIEF-Truecar finds April auto sales poised to rise 3.2%

April 27 Truecar Inc

* Truecar finds April auto sales poised to rise 3.2% after early easter

* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1,502,100 units this april, up 3.2 percent from a year ago

* Truecar says April SAAR for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.4 million units for month versus 16.75 million units a year ago

* Truecar says excluding fleet sales, April U.S. Retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks should rise 4 percent to 1.2 million units

* Truecar says Honda Motor Co. may report biggest year-over-year sales gain in April, says Honda on pace for a volume increase of 10.3 percent

* Truecar says Nissan is projected report 9.1 percent lift in sales in April, Subaru may report 8.2 percent gain for all-wheel-drive models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)