BRIEF-Truecar finds April auto sales poised to rise 3.2%

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
April 27 Truecar Inc
* Truecar finds April auto sales poised to rise 3.2% after early easter
* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet deliveries, will reach 1,502,100 units this april, up 3.2 percent from a year ago
* Truecar says April SAAR for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.4 million units for month versus 16.75 million units a year ago
* Truecar says April seasonally adjusted annualized rate for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.4 million units for month versus 16.75 million units
* Truecar says excluding fleet sales, April U.S. Retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks should rise 4 percent to 1.2 million units
* Truecar says Honda Motor Co. may report biggest year-over-year sales gain in April, says Honda on pace for a volume increase of 10.3 percent
Truecar says Nissan is projected report 9.1 percent lift in sales in April, Subaru may report 8.2 percent gain for all-wheel-drive models
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation