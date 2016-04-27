版本:
BRIEF-Coro Mining provides SCM Berta update

April 27 Coro Mining Corp

* Coro provides SCM Berta (SCMB) update

* Currently developing a revised mine plan for trucking of higher grade material from Berta operation

* SCMB is in process of expanding capacity of Nora plant from 3 to 5 ktpy of cathode copper Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

