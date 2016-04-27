版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日 星期三 23:13 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production Corp to commence proceedings in U.S. under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code

April 27 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp:

* Pacific announces filing under companies' creditors arrangement act in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and Pacific's noteholders and lenders

* Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation says filing entities will also be commencing appropriate proceedings in Colombia under law 1116

* Pacific Exploration And Production says filing entities will also be commencing recognition proceedings in us under chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code

* Company's bank indebtedness and indebtedness in respect of its senior unsecured notes will be restructured

* Expect regular payments will be made to all of pacific group's suppliers, trade partners, and contractors

* Filing entities are seeking appointment of Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc to monitor business, affairs of filing entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐