BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production Corp to commence proceedings in U.S. under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code

BRIEF-ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
* ORACLE AND PWC TEAM UP TO OFFER UNPARALLELED IFRS 9 COMPLIANCE EXPERTISE
April 27 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp:
* Pacific announces filing under companies' creditors arrangement act in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and Pacific's noteholders and lenders
* Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation says filing entities will also be commencing appropriate proceedings in Colombia under law 1116
* Pacific Exploration And Production says filing entities will also be commencing recognition proceedings in us under chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
* Company's bank indebtedness and indebtedness in respect of its senior unsecured notes will be restructured
* Expect regular payments will be made to all of pacific group's suppliers, trade partners, and contractors
* Filing entities are seeking appointment of Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc to monitor business, affairs of filing entities
Jan 17 The New York Times Co will increase spending on coverage of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration while cutting its overall budget this year, according to a blog post by its editors on Tuesday.
* UBS signs strategic multi-year agreement with EPAM to boost innovation