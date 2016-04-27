BRIEF-W W Grainger increases quarterly dividend by 4.3 pct to $1.22 per share

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES MATT PERIN AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
April 27 W W Grainger Inc
* Grainger increases quarterly dividend by 4.3 percent
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 4.3 percent to $1.22per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said.
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)