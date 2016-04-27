版本:
2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-W W Grainger increases quarterly dividend by 4.3 pct to $1.22 per share

April 27 W W Grainger Inc

* Grainger increases quarterly dividend by 4.3 percent

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 4.3 percent to $1.22per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

