公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Patriot Transportation Holding q2 earnings per share $0.26

April 27 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Patriot transportation holding, inc. Announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 revenue $29.05 million versus $29.74 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

