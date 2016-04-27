BRIEF-Patriot Transportation Holding q2 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES MATT PERIN AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
April 27 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26
* Patriot transportation holding, inc. Announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 revenue $29.05 million versus $29.74 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said.
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)