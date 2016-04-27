版本:
2016年 4月 28日

BRIEF-HD Supply to sell Interior Solutions Business unit to Interior Specialists Inc

April 27 (Reuters) -

* HD Supply enters into definitive agreement to sell Interior Solutions Business unit to Interior Specialists, Inc

* Says terms of transaction were not released Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

