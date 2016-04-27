BRIEF-FDA accepts resubmission of new drug application for rayaldee

April 27 Opko Health Inc :

* FDA accepts resubmission of new drug application for rayaldee

* New prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date will be Oct. 22, 2016

* Six month review period assigned for resubmitted NDA, and new prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date will be Oct. 22, 2016

* FDA in March indicated NDA could not be approved due to deficiencies observed during facility inspection of third party manufacturer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: