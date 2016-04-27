BRIEF-Lake Shore Bancorp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES MATT PERIN AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
April 27 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 excluding items
* Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings and declares dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 2016 net interest income of $3.8 million increased $164,000, or 4.5%, compared to Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said.
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)