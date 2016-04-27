版本:
BRIEF-Lake Shore Bancorp Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

April 27 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 excluding items

* Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings and declares dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 2016 net interest income of $3.8 million increased $164,000, or 4.5%, compared to Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

