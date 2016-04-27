版本:
BRIEF-Winmark Corp increases quarterly dividend to $0.10 per share

April 27 Winmark Corp :

* Winmark Corporation announces increase in cash dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Quarterly dividend represents an increase of $0.03 from its previous dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

