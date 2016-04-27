版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ignyta announces proposed public offering of common stock

April 27 Ignyta Inc :

* Ignyta announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Commenced an underwritten public offering to sell approximately $50.0 million of shares of its common stock

* Anticipates using net proceeds from offering to fund research and development activities for its development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

