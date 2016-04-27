BRIEF-Columbia Banking System announces increased regular cash dividend of $0.19

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Columbia Banking System Inc
* Announces increased regular cash dividend of $0.19 and declares special cash dividend of $0.18
* Qtrly dividend a 6% increase from $0.18 regular cash dividend paid during Q1 2016
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.