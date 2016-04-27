版本:
BRIEF-Columbia Banking System announces increased regular cash dividend of $0.19

April 27 Columbia Banking System Inc

* Announces increased regular cash dividend of $0.19 and declares special cash dividend of $0.18

* Qtrly dividend a 6% increase from $0.18 regular cash dividend paid during Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

