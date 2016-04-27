BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Q1 earnings per share $4.29

April 27 Allegiant Travel Co :

* Q1 earnings per share $4.29

* Allegiant travel company first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share

* Authorized $100 million share repurchase authority

* Airbus aircraft flew over 45 percent of q1 asms versus 27 percent a year ago

* Airbus a320 series aircraft averaged 8.3 block hours per day versus an average of 4.9 hours per day on md-80 in q1

* Q1 average fare-total - decreased by nine percent versus last year

* Allegiant travel co says q2 trasm is expected to decrease between ten and eight percent versus q2 last year

* Q2 off peak flying is expected to be 25 percent of asms for Q2 versus 23 percent last year

* Qtrly total operating revenue $348.6 million versus $329.2 million

* Shift of easter from q2 in 2015 to q1 of 2016 is expected to have a negative two point impact on q2 year-over-year trasm

* Q1 revenue view $348.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegiant travel co qtrly TRASM in markets flown in q1 last year declined approximately six percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)