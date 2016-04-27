BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Q1 earnings per share $4.29

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Allegiant Travel Co :
* Q1 earnings per share $4.29
* Allegiant travel company first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share
* Authorized $100 million share repurchase authority
* Airbus aircraft flew over 45 percent of q1 asms versus 27 percent a year ago
* Airbus a320 series aircraft averaged 8.3 block hours per day versus an average of 4.9 hours per day on md-80 in q1
* Q1 average fare-total - decreased by nine percent versus last year
* Allegiant travel co says q2 trasm is expected to decrease between ten and eight percent versus q2 last year
* Q2 trasm is expected to decrease between ten and eight percent versus q2 last year
* Q2 off peak flying is expected to be 25 percent of asms for Q2 versus 23 percent last year
* Qtrly total operating revenue $348.6 million versus $329.2 million
* Shift of easter from q2 in 2015 to q1 of 2016 is expected to have a negative two point impact on q2 year-over-year trasm
* Q1 revenue view $348.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allegiant travel co qtrly TRASM in markets flown in q1 last year declined approximately six percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.