BRIEF-Pra Health Sciences Q1 adj earnings per share $0.55

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
April 27 Pra Health Sciences Inc :
* Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 guidance
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.41 to $2.48
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raised guidance for 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share to $2.41-$2.48 from previous guidance of $2.32-$2.42
* Says maintaining its guidance for service revenue of between $1.530 billion and $1.570 billion for fy
* Says reducing our gaap earnings per diluted share to between $1.08 and $1.15 per share for fy
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $430.2 million versus $388.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $372.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.